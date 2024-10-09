Microsoft ends Surface Duo 2 support with final security update

What you need to know

Microsoft has issued a final update for the Surface Duo 2 as it nears its end of life on October 21.

The Surface Duo 2 is wrapping up after receiving just one Android OS update, moving from Android 11 to 12L.

The discontinuation of the Surface Duo line aligns with Microsoft's strategy to streamline its Surface products, especially following Panos Panay's departure last year.

As the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 approaches its end of life, the company has rolled out a final update for the device.

Windows Central reports that Microsoft has released a final security patch for the Surface Duo 2, as it gears up for the device's end of life on October 21, as per the company's website.

The Surface Duo 2's last hurrah comes after its predecessor was discontinued last year. As noted by Windows Central, the Duo 2 received only one Android OS update, moving from Android 11 to the larger screen-friendly Android 12L.

In contrast to the Surface Duo 2, users of the Surface Duo enjoyed a better experience, seeing their devices upgrade from Android 10 to Android 11 and then to Android 12L.

When stacked against today’s leading Android phones, the Surface Duo 2’s lifespan falls short. Some Android brands, like Google and Samsung, are currently providing up to seven years of platform updates.

After launching the Surface Duo 2 in October 2021, Microsoft promised three years of software updates for the device. While the company kept its word with the Android 12 update in October 2022, it hasn't delivered any significant updates since then for Duo 2 users.

Microsoft's entry into the Android foldable market kicked off with the original Surface Duo in 2020 after years of development. Instead of the typical single flexible screen, the company opted for a dual-screen design that didn’t have an external display.

While the first-gen Surface Duo boasted impressive build quality and some innovative features, it struggled to find commercial success due to issues with camera quality and software.

Launched at $1,500, the Surface Duo 2 faced many of the same hurdles as its predecessor, such as poor battery life and hit-or-miss camera performance.

Microsoft's choice to end support for the second-gen Surface Duo fits into its larger plan to slim down its Surface device lineup. This decision comes almost a year after Panos Panay, the former head of Windows and Surface, left the company. With the Surface Duo line officially wrapped up, it looks like Microsoft has no plans to bring it back.