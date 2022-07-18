Canceled mid-range Surface Duo allegedly revealed in leaked images

What you need to know

Leaked images show what the now canceled mid-range Microsoft Duo could've looked like.

The device, being lower in price, looks like it would've come with some scaled-back features as opposed to the Microsoft Surface Duo 2.

Microsoft canceled the device to shift its focus toward the release of its next flagship Surface Duo.

Leaks have emerged about the once proposed, now canceled, "mid-range" Microsoft Surface Duo. The images that came about of the "dev unit" were posted on eBay.

The images, which have been removed, show the proposed "mid-range" Surface Duo that will apparently never come to light. The find comes from Windows Central (opens in new tab), who were able to grab some snapshots of the leaked device and some information surrounding its specifications.

Apparently, the device was set to come with a "more rounded external design," matte finish, and flat displays similar to its predecessor, the first Surface Duo (opens in new tab). This device was intended to be in the lower price range, so it could've featured a mid-range Qualcomm SoC and seemingly sports a dual-camera setup on its back.

(Image credit: via Windows Central)

This is in comparison to the Surface Duo 2, which features a rear triple camera setup, 90hz displays, and a flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC with a plastic/glass exterior.

Additionally, this once proposed lower-price device had the codename "Cronos." The device was also rumored to have seen a release later this year if Microsoft followed through with it. According to Windows Central, Microsoft had canceled this lower-priced Surface Duo in favor of shifting its focus toward the next flagship Surface Duo. That device is apparently scheduled for a "late 2023 launch."

The Surface Duo 2 is a big improvement over its predecessor, and the dual-screen device could be considered one of the best foldable (opens in new tab) devices on the market right now. If Microsoft had followed through with one at a lower price point, it might have been received well.