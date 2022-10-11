Just $230 on Prime Day gets you the best budget phone since the OnePlus X

Sick of overpaying for flagship phones? OnePlus has your back with this killer Prime Day deal that gets you $70 off (opens in new tab) a phone that was already well under $300 to begin with. That puts the OnePlus Nord N20 5G at just $230, making it the single best budget recommendation we can make this Prime Day.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G: $299 $229 at Amazon

Get the OnePlus Nord N20 5G for $70 this Prime Day and enjoy the beautiful OLED display, excellent camera, and OxygenOS's rich feature set for much less money than those expensive flagship phones.

Remember the days when OnePlus would use the term "flagship killer" to describe their phones? Those days are back with the OnePlus Nord N20 5G (opens in new tab), a phone that packs a powerful processor, a huge battery, a gorgeous OLED display, and a fantastic 64MP camera under the hood for a fraction of the price of other phones.

It's a surprising throwback that feels a lot more like the OnePlus X, OnePlus' first "budget" phone that was released over half a decade ago with an OLED display and premium construction. While the Nord N20 is made of plastic, the experience feels premium in every other way.

And unlike the OnePlus X, the camera on the Nord N20 isn't total garbage. In fact, it's a lot better than you would expect out of a $230 phone and often puts phones twice its price to shame.

Likewise, the phone's performance is no slouch, either. The Snapdragon 695 processor inside handles most tasks with ease, although it's not particularly well suited for super detailed 3D gaming. You can play Minecraft on it but Fortnite will struggle, for instance.

Still, it's hard to believe this phone sells normally for under $300, much less for $230 like right now. What better time to get a great new phone and save some coin?

