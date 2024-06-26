Is the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 waterproof? Best answer: Yes, but there are some limitations. It has an IPX8 rating, meaning it can withstand submersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 has not been tested against solid particles like dust.

Wait! This is what the Razr Plus 2024's IP rating means

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) uses an IP (ingress protection) rating system to grade an enclosure's dust and liquid entry resistance. The first digital (or X) indicates protection against solids, while the second digital indicates protection against liquids.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 has an IPX8 rating, meaning it has not been tested for dust resistance but can withstand 30 minutes of submersion in 1.5 meters of water. If there were a zero instead of an X, that would indicate that it underwent testing and is not dust-resistant.

While the phone's water resistance was tested in a lab with fresh water, it's advisable to avoid exposing it to salt water, chlorinated pools, or other liquids like soft drinks and juices, as these could potentially damage the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which features on our best waterproof phone list, shares the same IPX8 rating as the Motorola Razr Plus 2024. However, like the Flip 5, it's wise not to take the Razr Plus 2024 swimming or expose it to excessive dust, particularly in environments where fine particles can easily get inside the phone. While keeping dust out of a folding phone can be challenging, using a dustproof bag or case can offer significant protection.

It's important to note that the IPX8 rating can deteriorate over time due to drops, impacts, and rough handling. The seals and gaskets can crack, become loose, or compress. Extreme temperatures and areas with high humidity can also contribute to the rating decreasing over time.

Properly cleaning your Android phone will also help keep the rating at its highest as long as possible and prevent any damage from occurring. Also, avoid trying to replace any hardware on your waterproof Razr Plus 2024 since any unauthorized modifications can affect the rating over time.

The highest rating you will see on a phone is IP69K, meaning it's completely dustproof (6), and nine means it can withstand high-pressure hot water from different angles. When you want to know how much water a device can withstand, the IP rating will give you a more precise indication than words. While a phone might be able to withstand slightly more water than its IP rating suggests, it's best not to risk it. It's not a common rating you would see on phones, but some phones have that rating, such as the Nokia XR21.

If you don't want that much protection, you can go with flagship phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has an IP rating of IP68, meaning it's completely dustproof and waterproof for up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.