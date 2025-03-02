Infinix unveils its first-ever tri-fold concept phone

What you need to know

Infinix enters the tri-fold segment with the Zero Mini Tri-Fold, featuring dual vertical hinges for a three-way fold.

The concept's outward-folding design lets it attach to fitness gear and bikes, adding extra versatility.

Its dual-screen setup enables real-time translation, multitasking, and a pro-level camera experience.

Infinix is finally jumping in with its own tri-fold design, called the Zero Mini Tri-Fold, which boasts dual vertical hinges that let it fold three ways.

The Infinix Zero Mini concept introduces triple-fold design, powered by dual vertical hinges. Unlike your typical foldable phones that just stretch into bigger screens, Infinix's latest concept phone can switch between being a compact phone, a fitness gadget you can wear, and a portable camera setup, according to the company's press release.

With its outward-folding design, the Zero Mini goes beyond a regular phone. It can attach to fitness gear and bikes, making it even more versatile.

The Zero Mini’s outward-folding design gives you a dual-screen setup that’s perfect for multitasking. It can handle real-time translation and display content at the same time.

When it’s time to snap some photos, the setup doubles as a pro-level camera system. You get crisp, high-res shots with the main lens while using the second screen to nail the perfect frame.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Infinix) (Image credit: Infinix)

The prototype sports a hole-punch display and packs a dual-camera setup.

Currently, the Huawei Mate XT is the only triple-folding smartphone you can actually buy.

Meanwhile, Samsung is dipping its toes into the tri-fold concept too, working on a book-style foldable phone of its own. The South Korean tech giant gave us a sneak peek of what’s in the works at its Galaxy Unpacked event back in January of this year.

Infinix is keeping the details under wraps for now, meaning there's no word on a release date or specs for the Zero Series Mini. But rumor has it we’ll get the full scoop at Mobile World Congress 2025.