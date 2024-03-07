Infinix is gunning for the top Android phones with the Note 40 Pro Plus

What you need to know

The Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus is positioned as the flagship model in the upcoming Note 40 series.

The phone will feature Infinix's in-house FastCharge 2.0 technology, promising rapid charging speeds for both wired and wireless connections.

While specific specifications are still undisclosed, the Note 40 Pro Plus has appeared on certification sites, suggesting a global launch is on the horizon.

Infinix's upcoming smartphone has the leading Android phones squarely in its sights.

The company has told Android Central that it intends to release a flagship phone, presumably later this month. This will be the first for the Chinese company, which has typically only sold entry-level and mid-range models.



The Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus will be the top-of-the-line model in the company's upcoming Note 40 series. The phone manufacturer, which is owned by Transsion (the same parent company of TECNO and Itel), hasn't disclosed many specifications. Still, the Note 40 Pro Plus is expected to provide users with a flagship phone experience.

Last month at MWC 2024, Infinix teased the GT 20 Pro, a flagship gaming phone concept that is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 and features the company's proprietary CoolMax System, which uses Thermal-Electric Cooling and the Peltier effect.

It's highly likely that the Note 40 Pro Plus will have the same processor, placing it in the same class as the OPPO Find X7 and Vivo's X100 5G.

According to Infinix, the phone will boast its FastCharge 2.0 technology, touted as "an upgrade which provides even faster charging speeds for both wired and wireless connections."

With its 260W All-Round FastCharge system, Infinix's fast charging system made its debut early last year, promising to charge a phone to 25% in just one minute and to 100% in just 7.5 minutes. Meanwhile, the 110W Wireless All-Round FastCharge system is apparently capable of charging up a device to 100% in 16 minutes.

Although Infinix did not disclose the FastCharge 2.0 speed, it appears that the Note 40 Pro Plus will have extremely fast wired and wireless charging speeds based on the image that the company shared with Android Central.

Charging technologies in the mobile world are going wild. Realme introduced 240W charging last year, and Redmi's Note 12 Pro Plus is rocking a 300W charging system that can juice up your phone in under five minutes. Now, Infinix is stepping into the ring with something pretty unique.

The specs are under wraps for the time being, but the Note 40 Pro Plus made an appearance on the SDPPI and EEC certification sites earlier this month (via GizmoChina). So, it looks like a global launch might be just around the corner.