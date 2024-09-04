IFA 2024: How to watch Honor's keynote and what to expect

IFA 2024 is just around the corner, and we've got a sneak peek at what’s coming. One of the big moments to watch out for is Honor's keynote, where it will be launching its newest foldable phone, tablet, laptop, and new AI solutions.

Honor’s keynote at this year’s IFA is going to be one for the books, and we've got the details on how you can watch it live. Tune in to be among the first to catch all the scoop on its latest devices.

How to watch Honor's keynote at IFA 2024

Before getting into how to watch Honor's keynote, let's quickly touch on the IFA event. This major event will take place in Berlin, Germany, from September 6 to 10.

Honor’s keynote is set for September 5, a day before IFA officially begins. It’s happening at 2 PM CEST in Hall 6.2B, Inspiration Stage at Messe Berlin, which is 8 AM EST. You can figure out the time for your location from there.

Attending Honor’s keynote in person would be awesome, but if you can’t make it, don’t worry—you can catch the live stream. Just bookmark this YouTube video link and tune in. Honor will also stream it on its Facebook and X (Twitter) accounts.

What will Honor reveal at IFA 2024?

Honor’s Magic V3 is all set for its global debut at IFA. The company has gone all out with its promotion, highlighting the phone’s outstanding durability and cutting-edge design. Moreover, the Magic V3 is making waves as the world’s thinnest book-style foldable phone.

The Magic V3 is also bringing AI Defocus technology to help with eye health, and it's also rumored to have Honor's AI eye-tracking features, which bring a bunch of handy applications to the table.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's not just the Magic V3. Honor is also unveiling the MagicPad 2 12.3 and MagicBook Art 14.

The MagicPad 2 features a 12.3-inch OLED screen with a 1920 x 3000 resolution. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, so it handles demanding tasks smoothly. Plus, with its big 10,050mAh battery and 66W wired charging, you can enjoy all-day use without a hitch.

The device isn’t just a tablet; it’s an AI-powered centerpiece for your Honor ecosystem, running on MagicOS 8.0 UI.

Additionally, the MagicBook Art 14 is thin and light but packs a serious punch. It sports a 14.6-inch OLED screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 2080 x 3120 resolution. You can get it with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor and Intel Arc graphics.

If you're as excited as we are for Honor's keynote, don’t forget to tune in on September 5 at 2 PM CEST.