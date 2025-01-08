Honor to bring roughly 30 products to Indonesia in 2025

What you need to know

Honor is planning an expansion into Indonesia in 2025, furthering its Southeast Asian footprint.

The move comes as Honor reports over 50% of its sales in December 2024 came from overseas markets.

Honor may be targeting the midrange market in Indonesia with some of its phones, tablets, PCs, and wearables.

Honor, the brand behind the successful Honor Magic V3 foldable and the Honor Magic 7 Pro flagship, is planning an entry into a major market in Southeast Asia this year. The company announced today it will bring 30 products across multiple categories to Indonesia in 2025, with the first crop of offerings set to become available this quarter.

The "about" 30 products set to debut in Indonesia as part of the expansion include phones, tablets, PCs, and wearables. Additionally, Honor plans to open over 10 "Honor experience stores" during its first year operating in the country.

"We see incredible potential in Indonesia, which is why we view it as one of our key markets," said Justin Li, the president of Honor South Pacific, in a press release. "Honor is committed to growing with the Indonesian market in the long run, collaborating with all our local partners to build a complete, holistic ecosystem of products and services for consumers here."

Li says that Honor is "perfectly positioned" to serve consumers in the growing Indonesian market.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The announcement comes as Honor reports immense success outside its home country of China. The company says it reported over 50% overseas sales for the first time in December 2024. While Honor didn't specific which product lines would be part of the expansion, the brand could be attacking the midrange market.

"We are currently one of the fastest-growing brands in Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines, especially in the mid-premium segment, and we endeavor to apply all we have learned there as we build our presence here," Li added in the press release.