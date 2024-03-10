Honor teases a new Magic 6 version with a weird camera design

What you need to know

Honor has teased the upcoming launch of the Magic 6 Ultimate in China soon.

The highlight of the phone's design is the unique and prominent square-shaped camera module with two rounded corners.

Similar to the previous Ultimate model, the Magic 6 Ultimate is expected to share most specs with the Pro model but in a lighter build.

Honor's Ultimate editions always bring fresh designs and cool colorways, and the upcoming Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition is no exception.

Honor has dropped a teaser on Weibo, hinting at the imminent launch of the Magic 6 Ultimate in China. The sneak peek follows the global debut of the Honor Magic 6 Pro, but it's worth noting that the camera module design for the Ultimate is a whole new ballgame compared to the Pro.

The star of the show in the fresh design is the crazy new camera module that dominates the back of the device. It has a square-ish shape with two rounded corners, giving it a unique and eye-catching appearance.

Unlike last year's Honor Magic 5 Ultimate, which stuck with the circular camera module from the Pro version, there's a design shift this year. Honor describes the new look as an "ultimate artistic masterpiece."

What adds a bit of intrigue is that, oddly enough, the teaser doesn't give us a glimpse of any cameras. What's in store for us this time? It's a bit of a mystery for now.

(Image credit: Honor / Weibo)

Even though the actual camera lenses are kept under wraps, the design is sleek and stylish, with gold trim adorning the camera module, reminiscent of the Magic V2 RSR Porsche Edition. This design is a major departure from what you find on many of our beloved Android phones out there.

Just like last year's Ultimate model, the Magic 6 Ultimate is likely to share almost the same specs as the Magic 6 Pro but with a lighter build. So, anticipate the continuation of the stunning 6.8-inch OLED display, boasting the same 120Hz variable refresh rate that made the Magic 6 Pro display stand out.

The Magic 6 Ultimate's camera may also include a 50MP main sensor, a 180MP periscope telephoto camera, and 50MP ultrawide shooters. Plus, under the hood, you can likely find the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Honor confirmed that the full reveal is happening on March 18, so we won't need to play the waiting game for too long. However, chances are a bit slim for a global launch of the device.