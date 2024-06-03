Honor confirms when its first clamshell foldable phone will debut

What you need to know

The Honor Magic V Flip has been confirmed to debut on June 13 in China.

Reservation is now open on Honor's Chinese website with configurations and color options (Camellia White, Champagne Pink, Iris Black).

It is rumored to have the largest external display among competitors, and possibly the thinnest and lightest clamshell foldable.

Honor was recently speculated to launch its first clamshell-style foldable phone in China this June. Now, the company has confirmed on Weibo the debut of the Honor Magic V Flip on June 13.

You can already reserve the phone on Honor's Chinese website, where its configurations and color options are displayed (via 91mobiles). The listing confirms the phone will be available in Camellia White, Champagne Pink, and Iris Black.

The reservation page also reveals that the Magic V Flip will come in three RAM and storage configurations: 12+256GB, 12+512GB, and 12GB+1TB. It will be sold through JD.com, Tmall, and Honor Mall.

However, details about its global availability remain undisclosed. Given Honor's presence in various international markets, a global release of the Honor Magic V Flip may be announced later.

(Image credit: Honor / Weibo)

The full specs of the phone are still a mystery. Rumors suggest that its external display might be the largest among its competitors. Official images of the Honor Magic V Flip support this claim.

Other sources familiar with Honor’s products claim the Magic V Flip will be the thinnest and lightest foldable clamshell on the market.

The rear camera setup is rumored to feature a 50MP main camera with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS support, accompanied by a smaller secondary camera below it. Interestingly, the LED flash is positioned in the lower half of the device.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earlier rumors also hinted at a large 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Honor has previously released three book-style foldables, the latest being the Honor Magic V2. This new device, though, promises a different look and, hopefully, a different price point.

Currently, there's no official information on the price of the device. As this is Honor's first device of this kind, we can't predict its price based on previous models.

However, considering the Honor Magic V2 is priced lower than its competitors, we expect the upcoming flip phone from Honor to cost below or at least the same as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (starting at $1000).