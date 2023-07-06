The Honor 90 makes its UK debut starting at £450

What you need to know

The Honor 90 goes on sale today via Honor's online storefront in three colors: Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Diamond Silver.

It will be available for preorder via retail partners, including Amazon, Very, and Currys on July 7.

The Honor Pad X9, the company's latest tablet, will also hit store shelves on July 10 for £180.

A little over a month after making its debut in China, the Honor 90 has arrived in the UK along with Honor's latest Android tablet that promises to double down on entertainment and educational experience.

The Honor 90 (yes, the Pro variant is missing) will retail for £450, which gets you 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. If you're going to opt for the bigger memory configuration (12GB/512GB), the asking price is £500.

Both versions go on sale starting today via Honor's online storefront, and they're available in Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Diamond Silver, which is available only via Honor's website. Plus, Honor is offering the Pad X8 for only £10 if you grab the Honor 90 before the end of the month through its online store.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Honor) (Image credit: Honor) (Image credit: Honor)

The rest of the colorways will be available for preorder via Amazon, Very, and Currys on July 7, and those who preorder via these outlets until July 18 will get an Honor Pad X8 for free while supplies last. The phone will officially be available to purchase via retail partners on July 19.

Argos will begin selling the device on July 19 with the same promotion. Meanwhile, the Honor 90 and 90 Lite will be up for grabs via Three starting July 26.

(Image credit: Honor)

When it comes to specs, the UK version is similar to its Chinese counterpart in every way, with the headline feature being the 200MP main camera. This is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset is ticking inside. Like its Pro sibling, the Honor 90 sports a 6.7-inch quad-curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it has a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, which is brighter than any of the best Honor phones, and its screen is punctuated by a 50MP selfie camera.

Honor Pad X9

Alongside the Honor 90, the company's latest tablet is making its debut in the UK. The Honor Pad X9 will be up for grabs on July 10 for £180 via Honor's online store. It ships in Space Grey, and if you grab one before the end of July, you'll get a complimentary pair of Honor Earbuds X5.

(Image credit: Honor)

The tablet will also go on sale via retail partners, including Argos, Amazon, Very, and Currys on July 19. Honor said in its press release that the device is focused on entertainment and educational experience, featuring an 11.5-inch display with a 2000 x 1200 resolution and a six-speaker audio system tuned with Honor's Histen technology.

Honor stated that the Pad X9 offers "vibrant and dynamic 360-degree sounds that further enrich any listening experience." Its audio system includes two bottom-firing speakers that promise cinematic surround sound experience.