Here's when your OnePlus phone will get the OxygenOS 14 (Android 14) update

OnePlus has rolled out the public beta of Android 14-based OxygenOS 14, and while it's limited to the OnePlus 11 for now, that's set to change in the coming weeks. OnePlus just published its OxygenOS 14 beta timeline, outlining when its devices will pick up the build. This timeline has to do with beta releases and not the stable build, but it gives us a good estimate as to when the stable OxygenOS 14 release might be available.

For now, you won't find a lot of new features in OxygenOS 14 — the interface is largely identical to OxygenOS 13, and other than a few visual tweaks in the settings, you don't get any changes. So if you were on the lookout for a major UI overhaul that takes OxygenOS back to its pre-ColorOS days, this isn't the update for you. What you do get is exciting AOD styles, features that Google introduced in Android 14, and new ringtones and notification sounds. I know, it doesn't seem like a lot, but OxygenOS 14 is all about building on the stability of OxygenOS 13 and scaling it across the OnePlus portfolio.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Anyway, the OxygenOS 14 beta is heading to the OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 10 Pro, and OnePlus Pad among other devices in October, and it will go out to 11 devices, including the OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus 10R, and the Nord 2T, Nord CE 3, and other phones. Here's the list:

OnePlus devices getting OxygenOS 14 beta in October:

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus devices getting OxygenOS 14 beta in November:

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus Nord N30

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

OnePlus hasn't detailed when it will start seeding the stable build, but if history is any indication, the beta program should last just under three months. So we might be looking at the stable OxygenOS 14 rollout by the end of 2023. I'll update this post as soon as and when OnePlus shares more information about the stable builds, but what you need to know now is that the beta release is imminent.