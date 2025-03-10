What you need to know

A subtle send button change has been spotted on Google Messages; it now darkens when you type, adding a bit of visual feedback.

Unread messages now stand out more, with bigger profile pictures making them easier to spot.

The heart reaction might soon be replaced with a thumbs-up when you double-tap on a message.

Google Messages just keeps rolling out new UI tweaks. After a busy stretch of updates, the company appears to be working on fresh changes.

Android Authority has spotted a small but noticeable tweak in Google Messages: the send button shifts to a darker shade once you start typing. It’s not a game-changer, but if you’re a regular user, you’ll probably pick up on it right away.

This under-the-radar tweak is meant to make typing feel a bit more responsive, especially for those who might struggle with visual cues. As for when it’ll hit everyone’s app is still up in the air.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

On top of that, there are a couple more tweaks in the mix. A Reddit user pointed out that profile pictures for unread messages are now bigger.

It looks like Google is trying to make unread chats stand out more than just slapping on bold text. This could be a handy visual cue if you’re skimming through a busy inbox.

(Image credit: Affectionate_Mall_53 / Reddit)

Finally, it looks like Google is tweaking the default double-tap gesture in Messages, as per a separate post on Reddit. Right now, it triggers a heart emoji, but word on the street is that the tech giant is swapping it out for a thumbs-up instead.

Prior to these, Google has been on a roll with tweaks to its messaging app. The company has fiddled with read receipts, revamped the search bar, and even spruced up how message bubbles look. It also introduced a new animation for incoming texts.