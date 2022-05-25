Google's 'Next Big Thing' reportedly won't arrive until early 2023

What you need to know

Two separate reports seem to suggest Google's Pixel Fold has been delayed until early 2023.

Original expectations were that Google was set to showcase the phone during its 2022 fall event.

The reason for the delay is unknown, but it could have something to do with the display implementation.

There was quite a bit of hardware announced at Google I/O 2022, but one device was suspiciously missing. We've been seeing and hearing rumors about the Pixel Fold for the past couple of years, as the foldable market continues to explode in popularity. However, it seems as though we'll have to wait a little bit longer according to two different reports.

The first report comes from The Elec, stating that "Google has postponed the launch of its first foldable smartphone again." The postponement means that Google wouldn't debut its first foldable phone until early 2023, which lines up with the second report coming from Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).

Young doesn't provide insight as to why the Pixel Fold was delayed, only stating that it is now set to make its debut in spring 2023. But according to The Elec, Google isn't content with the current design, which is said to make use of a 7.57-inch main screen from Samsung Display.

We were hoping to get a glimpse of the Pixel Fold at I/O 2022, as Google even showed off the Pixel Tablet that won't be coming until 2023. Unfortunately, it just wasn't in the cards, and thanks to these new reports we have a better understanding as to why.

It might come as a bit of a surprise to some, but previously, Android Central has independently confirmed that the Pixel Fold was always going to be released in 2023. This gives Google plenty of time to spruce up Android 13, which is set to offer a much better experience when using various apps on a larger display.

By the time that the Pixel Fold actually arrives, it will have to compete with the likes of the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 4 along with the current lineup of best foldable phones. But what may help set Google's version apart from the crowd is the potential use of the company's Tensor chip along with its incredible camera processing prowess.