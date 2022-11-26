Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Apple iPhone 14 Pro: Which flagship should you buy?

Google Pixel 7 Pro View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at AT&T Mobility (opens in new tab) Best of Android The Pixel 7 Pro is my pick for the best overall Android phone you can buy at the moment. It has a polished design that's great to hold and use, the large AMOLED screen is vibrant and fluid in daily use, and you get powerful internal hardware. The best part about the Pixel 7 Pro has to be the camera; Google outdid itself here, delivering a truly phenomenal camera that holds up in just about any scenario. Combine that with clean software, all the hardware extras you need, and a good value, and you get the phone to beat right now. For Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED screen

Powerful hardware with AI features

Incredible cameras

Unique software features

Fast in-screen reader

Android 13 with no bloatware Against Face unlock isn't reliable

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Best of iOS The iPhone 14 Pro is a mobile powerhouse, offering the fastest internal hardware of any phone. You also get a sleek design with a chassis that's comfortable for one-handed use, a new cutout at the front that's interactive, and outstanding cameras that raise the bar for video recording. There's a lot of new software features as well, and other than the Lightning port, the iPhone 14 Pro doesn't really miss out on much. If you're interested in seeing what iOS has to offer, this is the phone to get. For Fantastic OLED screen

New 48MP camera takes outstanding photos and videos

Dynamic Island has a lot to offer

Fastest mobile hardware around

At least five platform updates Against Always-on mode has limited use

Still no USB-C charging

Average battery life

No SIM slot in the U.S.

Google has steadily refined its hardware efforts over the last three years, and the result is that the Pixel 7 Pro ticks all the right boxes for a high-end phone. It has a gorgeous design, all the extras you need, and amazing cameras. It needs to be flawless because it is going up against the might of the iPhone 14 Pro. With both phones offering noteworthy hardware backed by stellar cameras, let's find out how they measure up against each other.

Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Design

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

It's clear that brands aren't willing to change the design aesthetic too much between generations, and as a result the Pixel 7 Pro features a similar design language as its predecessor. You get the same dual curved screen with identical curves at the back, but the curvature itself is minimal, so there aren't any issues with usability here. There's a similar camera bar that runs across the back, and this time, the entire housing is made out of metal and blends more elegantly into the mid-frame.

I like the curvier design of the Pixel 7 Pro, but that's just my preference. As far as usability goes, the smaller iPhone 14 Pro is better in daily use.

The effect is quite striking, and the Pixel 7 Pro is the best-looking phone Google has produced thus far, particularly in the Hazel variant I'm using. The green design pairs really well with the gold accents around the mid-frame and the camera bar, and the phone looks like upmarket.

Coming to the iPhone 14 Pro, the focus this year is at the front, with the familiar notch making way for two smaller cutouts that are joined together. This Dynamic Island gives the iPhone 14 Pro a fresh look up front, and the fact that the area around the cutout is usable — surfacing notification alerts, timers, and so on — makes it that much more enticing.