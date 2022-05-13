Google reveals Pixel 6a pricing outside the United States

What you need to know

Google has announced pricing for the Pixel 6a outside the United States.

It will coust roughly the equivalent of $449 in most countries.

The Pixel 6a will launch in India later this year, following a nearly two-year haitus.

One of the most significant hardware announcements at Google I/O was the Pixel 6a, a device that brings flagship performance to a mid-range price point. Following Google's announcement of U.S. pricing for the device, the company has now unveiled Pixel 6a pricing outside of the country.

This summer, the Google Pixel 6a is expected to arrive in 14 regions as a lower-cost alternative to the regular Pixel 6 flagships. In the U.S., the device will cost $449, which is just above the similarly-priced iPhone SE (2022). Below is the pricing for countries where the Pixel 6a will be available:

United States (including Puerto Rico): $449

Canada: CA$599

United Kingdom: £399

Australia: AU$749

France: €459

Germany: €459

Ireland: €459

Italy: €459

Spain: €459

Japan: ¥53,900

Singapore: S$749

Taiwan: NT$13,990

Missing from the list is India. The Pixel 6a will arrive in India later this year, so Google likely hasn't locked down pricing yet. The company would compete with some of the best budget Android phones in the region, so it'll be interesting to see how competitive it gets.

Pixel 6a is powered by the same Tensor chip as the Pixel 6 flagships, bringing powerful AI features like Magic Eraser and more. It will also come with 6GB of RMA and 128GB of storage. Of course, Google had to cut some corners with a lower camera resolution and 60Hz refresh rate display. Still, you're getting an OLED panel, and the Tensor chip should be more than capable of churning out some impressive computational photography with the phone's dual 12MP cameras.

The Pixel 6a will launch this summer, with preorders beginning July 21 for the U.S. and Japan. Color variants will be the same in most countries, with only Ireland and Singapore missing out on Sage and Chalk colorways.