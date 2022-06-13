Pixel 6a unboxing video provides an early look, Pixel 6 Pro comparison

What you need to know

The Pixel 6a has already appeared in an early unboxing video.

The video shows off the phone's design and compares it to the flagship Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pixel 6a is set to launch later in July for $449 in the U.S. and other countries.

The Pixel 6a is still more than a month away, but we're already getting full hands-on videos of the device, giving prospective buyers a full look at the phone ahead of its launch.

One such video from Malaysian YouTuber, Fazli Halim, has been making the rounds as it not only shows off the Pixel 6a but also compares the device to its flagship sibling, the Pixel 6 Pro. The video appears to be in Malay, so it may be hard to understand if you don't speak the language, but you should be able to make out some bits and pieces.

In the box, the video shows the USB-C to USB-C cable along with a USB-A to USB-C adapter. You also get a box with a SIM ejector tool and product information, par-for-the-course for just about any smartphone. There is no charger in the box.

Showing off the design, it looks identical to what Google showed off at its 2022 I/O conference, with a flat 6.1-inch display and a slightly redesigned camera visor with a dual-camera setup. Halim notes that it's just a 60Hz display as opposed to a higher-refresh-rate panel that you'll find on even some of the best budget Android phones, but he seems to like that it's at least an OLED panel. He also shows the phone next to the Pixel 6 Pro, where you can see both the body and camera visor are noticeably smaller on the 6a.

You can check out the full hands-on video below:

Google is set to launch the Pixel 6a on July 28, with preorders beginning a week prior. The phone will go on sale in 14 countries and territories, including Puerto Rico and India, and Google has already announced pricing in most countries where it will be available.

Earlier this month, the Pixel 6a was briefly on sale on the Facebook Marketplace, with Pixel 7 prototypes also being sold through various channels.