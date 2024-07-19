Looks like the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Fold 6 are not as popular as last year's duo

What you need to know

Samsung reports that it achieved 910,000 foldable units pre-ordered in South Korea, much smaller than its record-shattering number in 2023.

Pre-orders dropped by 10% with the Flip 6 making up 60% of the total and the Fold 6 rising to 40%.

Samsung's TM Roh informed reporters shortly after Unpacked that the company hopes to grow its foldable sales by 10% this year.

Early numbers indicate that Samsung's 2024 line of foldables isn't as popular when compared to the numbers achieved last year.

According to a report by The Korea Herald, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 have reached a pre-order peak much lower than last year (via GSMArena). The company reported 910,000 unit pre-orders for its foldable phones in South Korea. This reportedly marks a 10% decline in Galaxy foldable interest this year.

The Flip 6 makes up 60%, leaving the Fold 6 to pick up the remainder of the pre-order totals. The publication states this marks a 10% growth for the larger, book-style foldable.

However, everything isn't sour, as Samsung reported that it made gains with younger consumers. Numbers indicate that the company has done well in attracting consumers in their 20s to 30s, which the post states is Samsung's "target audience." Consumers within that age range make up "more than half" of the foldable pre-order numbers in 2024.

You might remember last year when Samsung boasted record-shattering pre-order numbers for the Flip 5 and Fold 5 in South Korea. The totals defied their expectations, reaching 1.02 million pre-ordered units. That number beat its previously held record of 970,000 units, which 2024's total misses by 60,000 devices.

The Flip 5 amounted to a whopping 70% of the sales, while its book-style partner achieved 30% in 2023.

Shortly after Unpacked, Samsung's Head of Mobile, TM Roh, spoke with reporters and offered insight into the hope surrounding its foldable sales. Roh stated that Samsung wanted to grow its foldable sales by 10% following AI advancements with its Flip 6 and Fold 6. However, the company had quite a lackluster reveal of its new foldable line this year, showing that its innovation has hit a snag.

Neither device offers any notable or worthwhile hardware upgrades when compared to 2023. Moreover, both phones picked up an unsavory $100 increase.