Galaxy S24 breaks pre-order record as Samsung sales surge in a week

What you need to know

Samsung reportedly states its Galaxy S24 series has shattered its pre-order record in South Korea, selling 1.21 million units in a week.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra accounted for 60% of the sales, followed by the S24 Plus with 21%, and the S24 with 19%.

A Samsung official stated its positive sales were likely due to its implementation of "Galaxy AI" in the series.

It appears that Samsung's latest wave of flagship phones is breaking records for pre-orders on home soil.

According to Maeil Business News (Korean), the Galaxy S24's pre-order sales in Korea have reached 1.21 million units sold (via Android Authority). Samsung reportedly stated the number was achieved from January 19 to January 25 and could be attributed to its "Galaxy AI" efforts, per a Samsung Electronics official.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra reportedly amounted to 60% of the total units sold. This was followed up (surprisingly) by the Galaxy S24 Plus with 21% and the base S24 model with 19%. The S24 Plus sliding into second place is interesting, considering Samsung previously stated that the S series' "Plus" model typically sells less.

The publication adds that "Titanium Black" was the most popular colorway choice for consumers in Korea for the S24 Ultra. Those nabbing an S24 or S24 Plus leaned toward the gray colors.

However, Titanium Blue and Sapphire Blue were the most popular colors when looking at Samsung's exclusive store offers.

While the Galaxy S24 series numbers are high, the post reminds us that the Galaxy Note 10 is still king (overall) for Samsung as it achieved 1.38 million units sold during its 11-day pre-order run. The S24 series is said to have averaged 173,000 units sold daily over the old Note's 125,000.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Although, the Galaxy S24's pre-order numbers still beat out last year's Galaxy S23 series, as that trio provided 1.09 million units to consumers in a week. Samsung's latest series arrives as a trio of sleeker, faster, and brighter phones compared to the S23 so, perhaps, the interest is warranted.

Meanwhile, we have "Galaxy AI," Samsung's entrance into the software with the Galaxy S24 series. The software mirrors Google by providing "Chat Assist built-in," a tool users can tap for text translations and message creation with different tones. "Interpreter" on the S24 operates like Live Captions while Generative AI functions slide in for unique wallpapers.

This isn't the first "next-gen" device wave from Samsung to shatter records as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 did last August. The Korean OEM reported that the foldables sold 1.02 million units during preorders, shattering its previous record 970,000.

It'll be interesting to see how much of an effect the S24's sales have on Samsung's Q1 2024 report moving forward.