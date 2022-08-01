Many of our readers bought the Pixel 6a or Pixel Buds Pro, but some await holiday sales

What you need to know

Google recently released the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro.

We asked our readers if they were picking up either device.

Of nearly 4,000 responses, 37% say they picked up a Pixel 6a, with 26% saying they got the Buds Pro.

The new Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro recently hit store shelves after a week of preorders. We asked our readers if they picked up either device, to which we received more than 3,800 responses.

Apparently, more of our readers picked up the Pixel 6a as it picked up 37% of the votes. As for the Pixel Buds Pro, it seems about 26% picked up Google's latest wireless earbuds. Only about 6% say they picked up both devices, while 18% didn't get either device, and 11% are still on the fence.

(Image credit: Android Central)

One reader, Felipe Diaz, says they got the 6a and have mostly enjoyed it, aside from one issue:

"I got the 6a in sage green and for the most part, I like it. It does get uncomfortably hot with prolonged use even at the lowest screen brightness. Other than that, it's a great phone."

Another reader, Benjamin Jagun, didn't get either, but might consider the Buds Pro at a discount:

"I got neither, I have the Pixel Buds A [...] which I'm happy with but I'm definitely interested in the Pixel Buds Pro when there's a black Friday."

Samuel Anthony on Twitter is also waiting for some discounts before snagging the devices:

"Will holiday season. 6as for the kids, buds pro for me. Can certainly wait a few months to save a couple hundred!"

As the latest mid-range device from Google, the Pixel 6a offers plenty of value thanks to its flagship Tensor chipset. However, the device has seen sporadic reports of a faulty fingerprint sensor, which we suspect Google may fix in an upcoming update.

As for the Pixel Buds Pro, these flagship ANC earbuds aren't exactly cheap at $200, although they fall in line with some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. That said, it makes sense that some users would want to wait for some holiday sales.

Google Pixel 6a The Pixel 6a offers the best of the Pixel lineup in an affordable but still attractive package. Thanks to the Tensor chipset, the phone performs just as well as many flagship devices. $449 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $449 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $449 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab)