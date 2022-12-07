Xfinity Mobile's two new plans give customers new premium unlimited options

What you need to know

Xfinity Mobile has two new plans to add to its prepaid service aimed at existing customers. These two unlimited plans are upgrades over the old unlimited plan, which is still available, thanks to adding more high-speed data, high-speed hotspot data, and 720p HD video streaming. The first plan, Unlimited Plus, comes with 30GB of high-speed data and 5GB of high-speed hotspot data. The top Unlimited Premium plan takes high-speed data up to 50GB with 15GB of hotspot data.

These plans join Xfinity Mobile's two existing plans with the old unlimited plan being renamed to Unlimited Intro.

Xfinity Mobile now has four plans starting with the cheapest By the Gig option that starts at just $15 per month with 1GB of data. The next plan is Unlimited Intro with 20GB of high-speed data and unlimited hotspot data at 600Kbps. This unlimited plan was already competitive with the best phone plans thanks to its low $45 per month price for one line and multi-line savings bringing that price even lower with two or more lines.

The first new plan, Unlimited Plus builds on Unlimited Intro by taking the high-speed data up to 30GB and adding 5GB of high-speed hotspot data. Video streaming resolution also gets a bump to 720p HD with this plan making it a good option for those that never miss a stream from their favorites on Twitch or Youtube. Of course, the quality bump also carries over to services like Netflix.

Unlimited Plus costs $55 per month with a single line or $40 per month when you bring two lines to Xfinity Mobile.

The largest Unlimited Premium option takes high-speed data up to 50GB and hotspot data up to 15GB making it the perfect plan for those that do a lot of downloading or use their phone for streaming TV or video often. This plan starts at $65 per month for a single line and $50 per month when you bring two lines to Xfinity Mobile.

Xfinity Mobile is a wireless carrier for existing Xfinity customers that uses Verizon's LTE and 5G network as well as its own hotspots for most of its coverage. Xfinity is also focused on building some 5G coverage of its own with equipment provided by Samsung. The carrier passed five million subscribers (opens in new tab) in late October, just five years after launching.