Straight Talk launches multi-line discounts for its most popular wireless plan

What you need to know

Straight Talk Wireless is now offering multiline discounts for its popular Silver Unlimited plan.

Adding up to five lines could save you $100/month on your phone bill.

The Silver Unlimited plan comes with unlimited talk, text, and data provided by Verizon, a 5GB mobile hotspot, and more.

Although it may not dominate the headlines like Mint Mobile or Visible, Straight Talk Wireless is one of the most popular MVNO carriers around, utilizing Verizon's vast network to deliver great wireless coverage for cheap.

The carrier recently announced that they would begin offering multiline discounts on the Silver Unlimited plan, making their most popular wireless plan more accessible than ever before.

While Silver Unlimited typically costs $45 per month for a single line, this new discount program will make the plan cheaper with every line you add until you reach five lines. Two lines will cost $75/month ($15 in savings), three lines will cost $90/month ($45 in savings), four lines will set you back $100/month ($80 in savings), while the max five lines will only cost you $125 per month ($100 in savings). This deal makes the Silver Unlimited plan the perfect choice if you're looking for an affordable family plan, and it's available to both new and existing customers.