Is Verizon down for you? You're not alone

Verizon customers have been experiencing issues for most of the morning.

Currently, more than 100,000 outage reports have been filed with DownDetector.

Verizon is aware of the outage, but has yet to provide any indication of when it will be resolved.

Starting around 10 am ET, Verizon subscribers began reporting outages via Downdetector. It appears that affected users are unable to send texts, or make or receive phone calls, along with seeing their devices showing "Emergency Calls Only."

Some took to social media to see if others were experiencing the same problems. According to Downdetector, the majority of the outage seems to be affecting those on the East Coast, including Washington D.C. and New York. However, the "heatmap" also shows issues in other regions of the country, extending out to the West Coast.

(Image credit: Downdetector)

Although customers began reporting these problems at around 10 am, Verizon finally acknowledged the "issue" almost two hours later.

We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.September 30, 2024

At the time of this writing, Verizon has not yet provided an update as to when we can expect the problems to be resolved. Additionally, while there were reports of similar problems with AT&T and T-Mobile customers, the former shared that it is "not experiencing a nationwide outage. Our national network is operating normally. Down Detector is likely reflecting challenges our customers are having attempting to connect to users on another network."

Story is developing...