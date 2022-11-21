Google Fi offers free YouTube Premium for a year with the Unlimited Plus plan

What you need to know

Google Fi Unlimited Plus users are in for some new perks.

They get YouTube Premium subscription service for free (for one year) if they opt for the said plan.

Users who choose an individual or family plan of the service are eligible for the offer.

Last week, Google began offering a new perk for users on its Google Fi Unlimited Plus plan. The additional perk is notably the one-year free service of YouTube Premium, which appears to be a value add-on.

Google’s global PR lead for Stadia, AR, and Project Starline, Patrick Seybold, reportedly confirmed the new add-on to The Verge via an email. The YouTube Premium service is said to have been in action already for the existing Google Fi’s Unlimited Plus users alongside new members since last week. It eliminates the need to pay $119 for the one-year subscription fee, which includes access to one of the best music streaming services on Android.

The added benefit of the new add-on is that users of the aforementioned Google Fi family plans will no longer need to split their YouTube Premium subscription with other family members since each person will receive a personal one-year subscription.

"Wireless consumers are increasingly opting for unlimited plans to fuel growing appetites for media, games, and other high-bandwidth applications on-the-go," Seybold confirmed with The Verge.

"Now, we’re offering a simple, single subscription to Fi that provides connectivity, cloud storage and entertainment for the entire family."

(Image credit: Android Central)

Currently, the Google Fi plan is priced at $160 for four members and includes perks like 50GB of high-speed data, unlimited hotspot tethering, 100GB of Google One cloud storage, and international data.

YouTube recently increased its Premium Family plan to $22.99 per month from $17.99. Considering this, if you’re a Google Fi user or planning to switch, the Unlimited Plus service plan might be a viable option. Alongside the already great network, you would get the perks of YouTube without ads, YouTube Originals, YouTube Music service, and YouTube Kids. In addition, you get access to other abilities like offline downloads, for example.