Android 12 update arrives for the ASUS ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro

What you need to know

ASUS has begun rolling out Android 12 for its ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro.

The update includes a host of changes to various system apps and UI elements. It also brings Android 12 privacy settings.

ZenFone 7/7 Pro owners are encouraged to back up their phones before updating.

As the Android 13 beta chugs along, device makers are still in the midst of their Android 12 rollouts. ASUS is among them and has finally begun pushing the Android 12 update to its ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro.

The update comes with plenty of the features you'd expect for Android 12, including the new Privacy Dashboard and new privacy settings. The Quick Settings panel is updated to match the Android 12 design, and ASUS is updating plenty of system apps. The update also adds the divisive new Internet panel.

Here's the complete list of changes arriving on the ZenFone 7 series:

Upgraded system to Android 12

Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Setup wizard, System update apps

Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 12 design

Added privacy dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, show clipboard access, approximate location access, and microphone access features

Replaced ASUS Safeguard with stock Emergency SOS

Introduced the new widget page design in Launcher. Adjusted the position of the screenshot option and removed the hotseat app icons in the Overview page.

Removed the Quick Settings layout option in the Display settings

ASUS Phone removed SIP calling support

Added system charging animation

Merge WiFi and mobile network options to Internet settings

The update arrives several months after the ZenFone 8 series was updated to Android 12. For the most part, the changes here closely match those found on the company's best Android phones.

ASUS says the update may take some time to arrive for some users, as the server pushes it out in batches based on the serial number. Owners can manually check for the update by navigating to Settings > System > System updates. ASUS also recommends backing up your device before installing the update.