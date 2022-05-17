Android 12 update arrives for the ASUS ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro
By Derrek Lee published
ASUS is finally updating its 2020 flagship smartphones with Android 12.
What you need to know
- ASUS has begun rolling out Android 12 for its ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro.
- The update includes a host of changes to various system apps and UI elements. It also brings Android 12 privacy settings.
- ZenFone 7/7 Pro owners are encouraged to back up their phones before updating.
As the Android 13 beta chugs along, device makers are still in the midst of their Android 12 rollouts. ASUS is among them and has finally begun pushing the Android 12 update to its ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro.
The update comes with plenty of the features you'd expect for Android 12, including the new Privacy Dashboard and new privacy settings. The Quick Settings panel is updated to match the Android 12 design, and ASUS is updating plenty of system apps. The update also adds the divisive new Internet panel.
Here's the complete list of changes arriving on the ZenFone 7 series:
- Upgraded system to Android 12
- Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, Setup wizard, System update apps
- Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 12 design
- Added privacy dashboard, camera and microphone indicators, show clipboard access, approximate location access, and microphone access features
- Replaced ASUS Safeguard with stock Emergency SOS
- Introduced the new widget page design in Launcher. Adjusted the position of the screenshot option and removed the hotseat app icons in the Overview page.
- Removed the Quick Settings layout option in the Display settings
- ASUS Phone removed SIP calling support
- Added system charging animation
- Merge WiFi and mobile network options to Internet settings
The update arrives several months after the ZenFone 8 series was updated to Android 12. For the most part, the changes here closely match those found on the company's best Android phones.
ASUS says the update may take some time to arrive for some users, as the server pushes it out in batches based on the serial number. Owners can manually check for the update by navigating to Settings > System > System updates. ASUS also recommends backing up your device before installing the update.
Derrek is a long-time Nokia and LG fanboy who loves astronomy, videography, and sci-fi movies. When he's not working, he's most likely working out or smoldering at the camera.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.