New Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra leak points to a revamped ROG Phone 8

What you need to know

New findings showcase the upcoming Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra in full.

The rumored phone will likely pack the flagship specs of ROG Phone 8 with a somewhat similar design.

The Ultra is expected to launch alongside the more compact Zenfone 11.

After the recent ROG Phone Phone 8 from ASUS, the Zenfone 11 is the next highly anticipated smartphone from the company. However, it seems this is special this year for ASUS, as there have been rumors pointing at not one but two Zenfone 11 devices: the regular Zenfone 11 and the new Zenfone 11 Ultra, the official renders of which have already leaked online.

The leak was spotted by a Reddit user (via Android Authority) showcasing what appears to be official renders of the Zenfone 11 Ultra. These renders are said to have been spotted on the ROG Phone 8’s firmware alongside its specs.

(Image credit: u/Td3v1l/ via Reddit)

At first glance, the device looks as if it is inspired by the recent ROG Phone 8, particularly when it comes to the display, camera visor, and specifications. A notable difference on the Zenfone 11 Ultra appears to be the omission of the gaming aesthetic.

(Image credit: u/Td3v1l/ via Reddit)

The renders confirm the diversified colorways, which ASUS phones like the Zenfone 10 are known for. Per the spec listing, these colorways are dubbed Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, Verdure Green, and Dessert Sienna. Moreover, the full spec list found in the latest firmware reveals a 6.78-inch display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the same set of primary and rear cameras as the ROG Phone 8, and a 5,500mAh battery.

(Image credit: u/Td3v1l/ via Reddit)

All the latest findings of the Zenfone 11 Ultra from the ROG Phone 8 firmware point to Asus making a redesigned flagship for regular consumers alongside the gaming enthusiasts who would naturally opt for the latter. This points to a new approach for ASUS with multiple Zenfone 11 models to take on the best Android phones.

Meanwhile, we expect the Zenfone 11 will stick to its compact form factor, which its predecessors were also known for. After killing the rumors of the phone being discontinued, ASUS may likely launch the phone later this year, possibly aiming for a June launch like the previous iteration.

It is still unclear whether both models will launch simultaneously. Additionally, recent sightings of the Zenfone 11 on the Google Play Console confirmed the device’s existence, design, and specifications.