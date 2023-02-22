ASUS ROG Phone 6, 6D series begin receiving Android 13 right on schedule

What you need to know

ASUS ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro begin receiving Android 13.

With version 33.0610.2810.72, users will gain a new ROG UI design, revamped File Manager, Data Transfer, Local backup, and more.

The ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate are also receiving the Android 13 update.

ASUS is sticking true to its Android 13 rollout plan as last summer's release begins receiving the new software.

As the Taiwanese OEM begins rolling out Android 13 for the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro, its full patch notes (opens in new tab) were posted on the ZenTalk community forum. Both devices were given a Q1 2023 release window for the latest Android software, and with us being just a week from March, it's finally arriving. Owners of either phone should begin downloading version 33.0610.2810.72, which contains Android 13, alongside many improvements and changes.

While the primary highlight of this new update is the Android 13 software, ASUS is introducing a new ROG UI design for both phones. Bundled with the patch is a revamped Mobile Manager, Phone, Emergency Dialer, File Manager, Clock, Gallery, Data Transfer, Local backup, and more.

ASUS has also included an adjustment to the vibration and haptic strength setting of the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro. Display and font size settings have also been retooled.

The company does provide some instructions for getting set up with the latest software. If your phone has not automatically received the update, users can manually check by heading into your Settings > System > System updates. Keep in mind that ASUS does recommend backing up your device before installing the latest patch, just in case.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

In addition, the ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate have also started receiving the Android 13 patch, as well. Consumers will find version 33.0404.1203.63 available to be downloaded as the patch makes its rounds. Many of the additions mentioned in its changelog (opens in new tab) are widely the same as the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro. However, ASUS mentions the 6D and 6D Ultimate will be receiving the January 2023 security patch along with this download.

ASUS has been pretty good with keeping true to its Android 13 rollout schedule. Both the Zenfone 9 and Zenfone 8 received their updates right on time in December and January, respectively, and the most recent four devices have now received theirs.

