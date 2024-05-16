Android 15 beta is now available on third-party phones — here's the entire list

Google just rolled out the second public build of Android 15 beta, bringing a slate of new features. The second beta is usually when the build becomes available on devices outside Google's ecosystem, and that is the case this time as well. You can now install the Android 15 beta on select devices from Xiaomi, Nothing, Honor, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, iQOO, and other manufacturers.

Similar to previous years, this is a vanilla Android 15 build, so if you're installing it on a OnePlus phone, it won't have any of the ColorOS accouterments. As is the case with the beta builds on Pixel devices, I wouldn't suggest installing Android 15 on a daily driver just yet; the latest build is usable, but it still has plenty of bugs.

With that out of the way, here's the list of devices that are getting the Android 15 beta:

Honor: Honor Magic 6 Pro, Honor Magic V2

Xiaomi: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4

OnePlus: OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open

OPPO: Find X7

Vivo: Vivo X100

iQOO: iQOO 12

Nothing: Nothing Phone 2a

Realme: Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

Lenovo: Lenovo Tab Extreme

Sharp: Sharp Aquos sense8

Tecno: Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G

To reiterate, I wouldn't suggest installing the Android 15 beta on a daily driver at the moment. If you are interested in trying out all the latest features in Android 15 and have a secondary device, then it makes sense to go ahead with the installation. Just note that there are a lot of connectivity and camera-related bugs. If you're interested in installing the Android 15 beta, just head to the links shared above for each manufacturer, and you'll be able to download the build and flash it onto your device.