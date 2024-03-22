Amazon slashes the Google Pixel 7a down to a Black Friday price for the limited-time Spring Sale!

Spring savings have arrived with this Google Pixel 7a deal! Amazon has slashed 25% off the Google Pixel 7a as a part of its Spring Sale, bringing the phone back down to its lowest price ever. The Pixel 7a was only previously discounted this much during Black Friday, offering an excellent price on an already great mid-level smartphone.

The Google Pixel 7a is one of our favorite Android phones, offering a bright 6.1-inch AMOLED display, a great set of cameras including a wide-angle lens, 128GB of storage, and the quick, smooth performance we've come to expect from Pixel phones. While its battery life leaves something to be desired, it's still a better alternative than most of its direct competitors.

Google Pixel 7a: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BZ9R47PC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $499.00 $374.00 at Amazon The Google Pixel 7a is $125 off its normal purchase price for Amazon's Spring Sale, which is only set to last through March 25th. This capable smartphone was our pick for the best mid-range Android phone, and at this extra-low price, it's looking even more appealing. With 128GB of storage, a beautiful 6.1-inch AMOLED screen, and solid photo- and video-taking capabilities, the Pixel 7a is definitely worth considering if you're in the market for a cheap smartphone. Price comparison: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGoogle-Pixel-7a-Unlocked-Android-Cell-Phone-with-Wide-Angle-Lens-and-24-Hour-Battery-128-GB-Snow%2F3104291526%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $429.95 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgoogle-pixel-7a-5g-128gb-unlocked-snow%2F6539923.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $374.00

✅Recommended if: you want a powerful phone camera with a wide-angle lens; you want something with strong performance without the high price tag; you're looking for a phone with a vibrant AMOLED display.

❌Skip this deal if: you're buying a phone specifically for gaming; you prioritize battery life in a phone.

We consider the Google Pixel 7a the best mid-range phone available today, even earning fourth overall in our 2024 Best Android phones index. The Pixel 7a has a strong set of cameras that offer a major upgrade from the Pixel 6a, including a wide-angle lens many users like. Additionally, it comes with 128GB of storage, a beautiful 6.1-inch AMOLED screen, IP67 water and dust resistance, and pretty impressive performance with its Google Tensor G2 processor.

As a mid-range phone, it doesn't have flawless gaming performance, though it's passable for most games. In our own tests of the phone, we also discovered that features like Face Unlock and Face Detection were killing the battery super fast, but turning these off kept us close to the full-day battery life mark.