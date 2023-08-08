AC Podcast 612: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 FALLOUT!
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Andrew Myrick, and Nick Sutrich discuss all the fallout from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, the anticlimactic nature of annual events, review the Galaxy Z Fold 5 & it's issues with pulse width modulation, discuss Andrew's nightmare attempting to get his Galaxy Z Fold 4 repaired, and more!
- Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 was bigger, better, and boringer
- The Galaxy Z Flip 5's large cover screen still has room to grow
- The Galaxy Z Fold 5's display made me want to curl up into a ball and die
- My Galaxy Z Fold 4 nightmare and why I'm skipping the Galaxy Z Fold 5
