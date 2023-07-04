AC Podcast 609: Google Cancelling Pixel Fold Preorders?!

By Shruti Shekar
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Andrew Myrick, and Nick Sutrich discuss Google cancelling Pixel Fold preorders, Waze job cuts, Google cancelling it's AR glasses, Google Pixel 8 vs. Samsung DeX, reports of Pixel Fold displays already breaking, the OnePlus V Fold, when kids are ready for the internet, and more!

