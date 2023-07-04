AC Podcast 609: Google Cancelling Pixel Fold Preorders?!
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Andrew Myrick, and Nick Sutrich discuss Google cancelling Pixel Fold preorders, Waze job cuts, Google cancelling it's AR glasses, Google Pixel 8 vs. Samsung DeX, reports of Pixel Fold displays already breaking, the OnePlus V Fold, when kids are ready for the internet, and more!
- Google is apparently canceling Pixel Fold preorders left and right
- Job cuts hit Waze as Google consolidates its mapping efforts
- Looks like Google might have canceled its new AR glasses
- With Pixel 8, Google may finally have an answer to Samsung DeX
- Pixel Folds already breaking?
- The OnePlus V Fold could steal Samsung's foldable phone thunder in August
- When are kids ready for the internet?
Shruti Shekar is Android Central's managing editor. She was born in India, brought up in Singapore, but now lives in Toronto and couldn't be happier. She started her journalism career as a political reporter in Ottawa, Canada's capital, and then made her foray into tech journalism at MobileSyrup and most recently at Yahoo Finance Canada. When work isn't on her mind, she loves working out, reading thrillers, watching the Raptors, and planning what she's going to eat the next day.