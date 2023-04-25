AC Podcast 600: The whole gang is here

By Jeramy Johnson
published

Our 600th episode!

Podcast Addict app playing Android Central podcast on a Galaxy Z Fold
(Image credit: Android Central)

On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar is joined by Nick Sutrich, Andrew Myrick, Derrek Lee, Jerry Hildenbrand, Michael Hicks, Harish Jonnalagadda and Namerah Saud Fatmi to celebrate the Android Central Podcast's milestone and discuss the next generation of smartwatches, the lack of support for Android by certain manufacturers, whether foldable phones are the future, how Chinese manufacturers have improved, the future of VR, and more!

SPONSORS

  • Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/acp to start hiring now.
Jeramy Johnson
Jeramy Johnson
Editor-in-chief

Jeramy is the Editor-in-Chief of Android Central. He is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.