AC Podcast 600: The whole gang is here
Our 600th episode!
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar is joined by Nick Sutrich, Andrew Myrick, Derrek Lee, Jerry Hildenbrand, Michael Hicks, Harish Jonnalagadda and Namerah Saud Fatmi to celebrate the Android Central Podcast's milestone and discuss the next generation of smartwatches, the lack of support for Android by certain manufacturers, whether foldable phones are the future, how Chinese manufacturers have improved, the future of VR, and more!
SPONSORS
- Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/acp to start hiring now.
