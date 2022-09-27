AC Podcast 581: Space Lasers

By Jim Metzendorf
published

Aspirational Brands

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 next to Apple Watch Series 7
(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

This week, we examine the new Space Race and rural connectivity. We also talk about why Apple doesn't try to compete with Android OEM's when it comes to wearables, Pixel 7 leaks, the Pico 4 VR headset, and more.

LINKS

Apple doesn't try to compete with Android OEMs, and that's why it's far more successful

The new Space Race is all about your smartphone

The T-Mobile and Starlink partnership has me hopeful for my rural connectivity issues

New Pixel Watch teaser video showcases design and new watch faces

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro prices leak, and we're pretty stoked

The Pico 4 is better than the Oculus Quest 2, so why isn't it coming to the U.S.?

SPONSORS

Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply.