AC Podcast 581: Space Lasers
Aspirational Brands
This week, we examine the new Space Race and rural connectivity. We also talk about why Apple doesn't try to compete with Android OEM's when it comes to wearables, Pixel 7 leaks, the Pico 4 VR headset, and more.
LINKS
Apple doesn't try to compete with Android OEMs, and that's why it's far more successful
The new Space Race is all about your smartphone
The T-Mobile and Starlink partnership has me hopeful for my rural connectivity issues
New Pixel Watch teaser video showcases design and new watch faces
Pixel 7 and 7 Pro prices leak, and we're pretty stoked
The Pico 4 is better than the Oculus Quest 2, so why isn't it coming to the U.S.?
SPONSORS
Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid for a limited time. Terms and conditions apply.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.