AC Podcast 568: The Beautiful Chaos of Android
By Jim Metzendorf published
Better for Us
Shruti and Nick sit down with Qualcomm General Manager of Handsets, Chris Patrick, to discuss the chip manufacturer's latest announcements and talk about where the industry is headed. Then, Jerry and Alex join in to share their thoughts on how new processors will benefit the most important people—You!
LINKS:
The new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 pushes flagship Android smartphones to new heights
The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 arrives to bring a new era of powerful mid-range Android phones
SPONSORS:
Manscaped: Get 20% Off and Free Shipping with the code ACP at manscaped.com
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.