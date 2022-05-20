AC Podcast 568: The Beautiful Chaos of Android

Shruti and Nick sit down with Qualcomm General Manager of Handsets, Chris Patrick, to discuss the chip manufacturer's latest announcements and talk about where the industry is headed. Then, Jerry and Alex join in to share their thoughts on how new processors will benefit the most important people—You!

LINKS:

The new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 pushes flagship Android smartphones to new heights

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 arrives to bring a new era of powerful mid-range Android phones

SPONSORS:

