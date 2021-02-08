Pricing details haven't been revealed for Paramount Plus, so it's expected that it will launch at the same cost as CBS All Access' current price. You can choose a $5.99 per month plan with limited commercials or pay $9.99 per month for the same content with zero commercials. Alternatively, you can save more than 15% extra when you pay annually versus monthly.

CBS All Access is being officially rebranded to Paramount Plus on March 4, 2021. On that date, CBS All Access accounts will allow you to begin streaming Paramount Plus, meaning you can even sign up now at CBS All Access to start streaming before the change occurs.

Along with the name change, Paramount Plus is expected to include all of the content found on CBS All Access as well as a bevy of new shows and movies for subscribers to enjoy. Current CBS All Access originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight will continue airing on Paramount Plus alongside new originals like Lioness, Behind the Music, Kamp Koral, The Real Criminal Minds, and a revival of The Game.

CBS All Access was previously known as the home of Big Brother live feeds, Star Trek: Discovery, and all the NCIS episodes you can stomach, while slowly accumulating shows and other content from networks like BET, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, and even the Smithsonian Channel. The amount of content on the service would actually surprise anyone who believes it solely includes CBS shows, which is why it's no surprise that the name is being changed to Paramount Plus in early 2021.

"Not another streaming service" is starting to become a common refrain amongst cordcutters with new options popping up every few months. Paramount Plus, however, isn't exactly a new service but a rebranded and majorly updated one.

Paramount Plus is coming on March 4! You can sign up now at CBS All Access to start streaming content from networks like BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, and more before the official launch.

Can you get Paramount Plus for free?

There is no indication of a free trial of Paramount Plus before its launch, though right now you can score a free 7-day trial of CBS All Access which includes a large majority of the content that will be on Paramount Plus. It's likely that this offer will remain available once the service is rebranded to Paramount Plus.

What about Paramount Plus deals?

If CBS All Access' past is anything to go by, we're not expecting too many deals to appear for Paramount Plus. However, there is an offer available right now that can save you 50% off the annual subscription when you sign up before the official launch on March 4. Simply use promo code PARAMOUNTPLUS during checkout to snag the discount if it is not applied automatically.

What shows can I watch on Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is set to feature tens of thousands of episodes, hundreds of shows, and exclusive content you won't be able to watch elsewhere. Fans of networks like BET, MTV, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon especially will want to subscribe as the service includes many of those networks' most popular shows as well as older favorites that haven't aired on TV in years. Plus, people with kids will love the amount of Nickelodeon content, from hundreds of Spongebob episodes to Dora The Explorer, The Loud House, and more.

Paramount Plus also includes a few live TV channels with your subscription, including CBS, CBS News, CBS Sports HQ, and ET Live. Looking past the shows and live TV, there will also be a huge influx of Paramount movies once the rebranding occurs.

What movies are on Paramount Plus?

Considering this streaming service is named after one of the most iconic movie studios in history, there will be no shortage of films to watch on the service. Along with older must-see films like The Godfather trilogy, Titanic, Friday the 13th, and Airplane, Paramount is also home to modern classics such as Interstellar, True Grit, and of course, Shrek. There's no indication of which movies Paramount Plus will have available to watch at launch, though we can only expect the number will continue to grow larger as the months pass.

What about original programming on Paramount Plus?

All of the current CBS All Access shows are continuing on Paramount Plus, including Star Trek: Discovery and Picard, The Stand, The Good Fight, Why Women Kill, and The Twilight Zone. Meanwhile, a slate of new shows are to be released onto the service after the rebranding, such as Lioness, Behind the Music, The Real Criminal Minds, and The Game. Kids will enjoy the new show Kamp Koral from the world of Spongebob Squarepants, as well as the Paramount+ original film The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

Where can I watch Paramount Plus?

With your Paramount Plus subscription, you'll be able to watch on-demand content or live TV just about anywhere. Currently, you can access the service using the CBS app on your Android or iOS phone or tablet, or on a Fire TV or Roku device. The app is also supported on the latest Apple TV models, or you can simply head to CBS.com to begin watching on your computer. Beginning March 4, you'll want to visit ParamountPlus.com instead, though the CBS app will automatically change into Paramount Plus so no action is needed on your part there.