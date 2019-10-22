Lately, headlines have been flooded with news of dark mode rolling out to more apps than ever, but Opera is looking to one-up other apps with its own take on dark mode. While Opera Mobile has offered a dark mode for some time now, this latest update improves the situation with a series of colorful themes that can be used in conjunction with both light and dark modes, adding a bit of flair to the boring old Internet.

In total, you'll find 5 colors to choose from that work on both dark and light themes: red, blue, grey, green, and purple. Each of these colors has a different tone that complements your choice of light or dark mode UI, and can all be enabled right in the appearance link in the menu. Light and dark modes will automatically switch based on your system setting in Android 10, or you can manually adjust them in any version of Android that Opera supports.

Opera is introducing a decidedly rounder UI this time around, too, foregoing the sharp lines of the previous UI design and bringing things more in line with what your phone's UI probably looks like. There are also faster, smoother animations that look less gaudy and keep website transitions flowing faster than ever.