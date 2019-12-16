Outlook on AndroidSource: Windows Central

  • Outlook for Android now shows documents and files in event descriptions.
  • The feature helps people prepare and get ready for meetings.
  • Outlook also recently gained support for actionable messages to streamline workflows.

Outlook for Android has a small update that makes it easier to prepare for meetings (via MSPU). Now, the app shows relevant files and documents for meetings within event descriptions. The feature saves people a few clicks and from the hassle of having to find documents for a meeting.

Outlook's changelog in the Google Play Store explains the new feature.

New life hack... Files and documents relevant to your meeting will now appear in the event description so you always show up prepared.

The update brings the app's version to 4.0.88 and doesn't include any other listed changes, fixes, or improvements. A recent update to Outlook for Android brought support for Actionalbe Messages.

