Origin PC announced the Origin PC Big O at CES 2020. The device combines a high-end gaming PC and either an Xbox One S All-Digital or PlayStation 4 Pro into a single case. The entire system is liquid-cooled and allows you to play both the console and gaming PC at once. You can also add an optional capture card into the system. The Origin PC Big O starts at $2,499 and is available now through Origin PC.

The dual-chamber chassis design of the CORSAIR Crystal Series 280X houses the unique internals of the Origin PC Big O. You can choose either a PlayStation 4 Pro or an Xbox One S All-Digital, but you don't have to settle for stock performance. You can elect to upgrade either console's hard drives to an SSD.

The console and PC have separate power connections and HDMI outputs, which means that you can use them simultaneously. You can opt to have an Elgato 4k60 Pro connect to the PC that captures 4K gameplay from the console within the case. You can use this to stream gameplay footage from your console to the PC side of the Big O.

The Big O gained quite a bit of fame when popular YouTube channel Unbox Therapy took a look at the 2019 version. That video has almost 10 million views at the time of publication.