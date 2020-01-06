What you need to know
- Origin PC announced the 2020 version of the Origin PC Big O at CES 2020.
- The device combines a high-end gaming PC and a gaming console into one case.
- The Origin PC Big O starts at $2,499 and is available now from Origin PC.
Origin PC announced the Origin PC Big O at CES 2020. The device combines a high-end gaming PC and either an Xbox One S All-Digital or PlayStation 4 Pro into a single case. The entire system is liquid-cooled and allows you to play both the console and gaming PC at once. You can also add an optional capture card into the system. The Origin PC Big O starts at $2,499 and is available now through Origin PC.
The dual-chamber chassis design of the CORSAIR Crystal Series 280X houses the unique internals of the Origin PC Big O. You can choose either a PlayStation 4 Pro or an Xbox One S All-Digital, but you don't have to settle for stock performance. You can elect to upgrade either console's hard drives to an SSD.
The console and PC have separate power connections and HDMI outputs, which means that you can use them simultaneously. You can opt to have an Elgato 4k60 Pro connect to the PC that captures 4K gameplay from the console within the case. You can use this to stream gameplay footage from your console to the PC side of the Big O.
The Big O gained quite a bit of fame when popular YouTube channel Unbox Therapy took a look at the 2019 version. That video has almost 10 million views at the time of publication.
People purchasing the Big O can fully customize its internals, including its CPU, motherboard, RAM, GPU, and storage. The setup works with GeForce RTX graphics and either Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors. You can elect to have up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080TI or TITAN RTX graphics inside the Pc section to maximize performance.
If having a custom-built combination of a gaming console and a gaming PC isn't custom enough for you, you can choose to have Origin PC HD UV print any custom image on the glass panel of the Big O that you'd like.
Big O
This gorgeous monstrosity combines a high-end gaming PC with either an Xbox One S All-Digital or a PlayStation 4 Pro.
