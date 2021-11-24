When talking about Android silicon, the triumvirate of Qualcomm, Samsung SLSI, and MediaTek dominate the conversation. Huawei's HiSilicon used to be a big player as well, but the U.S. government's bans have effectively killed off its custom hardware ambitions. And while Google made its debut in this category with its Tensor design in the Pixel 6 series, the phones are limited in global availability. So they just won't be sold in anywhere near the kind of figures as most major Android brands. For disruption in this category, we'll have to look at what OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi are doing. These Chinese manufacturers have the scale (and the money) needed to kick off their custom chipset ambitions. Although we've seen a few efforts already, such as Xiaomi's Surge S1 and Vivo's custom imaging module in the X70 series, they have been initial forays. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more With OPPO signaling interest in building custom chipsets, it's worth looking at just how that might work and if the Chinese manufacturer will do anything differently. Mobile silicon is at a point where it's not just the CPU and GPU cores. It's also a lot of additional components that include: dedicated cores for machine-learning and on-device AI models; cellular and Wi-Fi modems with the latest connectivity standards; the associated RF front-end modules; and standalone ISPs for delivering standout photos. In short, a lot of work goes into making a mobile SoC, and that's why not many phone manufacturers decide to go down this route. But, that said, it's looking more and more likely that we'll see further differentiation in this segment. Sravan Kundojjala, director at Strategy Analytics, told Android Central that there's a lot of historical precedence for the same. "Historically, Nokia, Motorola, Ericsson, BenQ-Siemens all tried their hand at designing their own basebands for in-house usage. In the last decade, Apple, Huawei / HiSilicon, and Samsung drove this trend further," Kundojjala said.

There are a lot of inherent advantages to building a chip in-house. For one thing, vertical integration allows manufacturers to tailor the hardware to the software better, and no one does better than Apple. For example, the A15 Bionic in the iPhone 13 Pro Max offers incredible performance and has the fastest single- and multi-core scores of any mobile solution around. But there are other factors at play. "Vertical integration offers multiple advantages: control over the supply chain, tight integration between software and hardware, immunity from geopolitical battles, and price negotiation leverage," Kundojjala said. OPPO and Xiaomi have the scale to start investing in custom silicon. Why don't more brands do it then? It's all down to money. It's not easy to come up with a custom chipset design — particularly with AI use cases and multi-gig Wi-Fi and 5G becoming a reality — and it's a sizeable investment that won't bear fruit for several years; if at all. However, with Xiaomi being the world's largest phone manufacturer and OPPO in fourth, Kundojjala notes that they now have the scale to differentiate their offerings with custom hardware. "OPPO and Xiaomi have now gained significant scale, which can help them sustain their chip investments and differentiate their products." One out of four phones sold globally comes with an in-house SoC, so Chinese brands have many incentives to get in on the action. "Strategy Analytics estimates that vertical vendors will account for 25 percent of all smartphone application processors shipped in 2021, down from 37 percent in 2020. This is due to HiSilicon's forced exit due to trade restrictions." While there's precious little in the way of details, we can make a few guesses about what OPPO's custom chipset plans would look like. The company would want to focus on the high-end category because that's where differentiation will matter the most. We've already seen OPPO do a lot of innovation in terms of designs with mechanized camera modules and cutting-edge lenses, so it's natural for the brand to further that differentiation with its own silicon.