5G, 3 cameras, 1 interesting Oppo

MWC 2019

Oppo's event in Barcelona wrapped up a short while ago, and from that event, we now know all the lovely details of the 10x "Lossless zoom" that a new triple-camera setup will be bringing to a phone being released this spring by the company.

And spoiler alert: it looks pretty freaking awesome.

The presentation detailed the three cameras in Oppo's new module, as well as the technologies involved with making these macho cameras fit into such a slim package, such as periscopic modules and OIS on two of the array's three cameras. The sample images shown off at the event look pretty sweet, but of course we'll need to see how they work in the real world before we can make any real judgments:

That said, all I know is I want to take this little setup to Walt Disney World and see how it handles parades and fireworks.

Oppo also talked 5G smartphones at the event — because everyone's talking about 5G at Mobile World Congress this year — complete with an on-stage pitch from Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon about the Snapdragon 855 chipset and some pretty dreams about low-latency 5G Cloud Gaming.

This new Oppo phone still doesn't have a name, but it will be released in the second quarter this year, so we still have plenty of time to get to know it. In the meantime, MWC is just beginning, so stick with Android Central as we keep cranking out all the 5G insanity from Barcelona!