Oppo's event in Barcelona wrapped up a short while ago, and from that event, we now know all the lovely details of the 10x "Lossless zoom" that a new triple-camera setup will be bringing to a phone being released this spring by the company. And spoiler alert: it looks pretty freaking awesome.

Our solution is a triple-lens camera structure, which includes:



48MP Hi-res main camera

120 degree ultra-wide lens

Telephoto lens



With all 3 lenses we can cover broad focal lengths of 16mm-160mm which make up our 10x Lossless Zoom.#GetCloserWithOPPO 🔍 — OPPO (@oppo) February 23, 2019

The presentation detailed the three cameras in Oppo's new module, as well as the technologies involved with making these macho cameras fit into such a slim package, such as periscopic modules and OIS on two of the array's three cameras. The sample images shown off at the event look pretty sweet, but of course we'll need to see how they work in the real world before we can make any real judgments: