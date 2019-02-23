Oppo's event in Barcelona wrapped up a short while ago, and from that event, we now know all the lovely details of the 10x "Lossless zoom" that a new triple-camera setup will be bringing to a phone being released this spring by the company.
And spoiler alert: it looks pretty freaking awesome.
Our solution is a triple-lens camera structure, which includes:— OPPO (@oppo) February 23, 2019
48MP Hi-res main camera
120 degree ultra-wide lens
Telephoto lens
With all 3 lenses we can cover broad focal lengths of 16mm-160mm which make up our 10x Lossless Zoom.#GetCloserWithOPPO 🔍
The presentation detailed the three cameras in Oppo's new module, as well as the technologies involved with making these macho cameras fit into such a slim package, such as periscopic modules and OIS on two of the array's three cameras. The sample images shown off at the event look pretty sweet, but of course we'll need to see how they work in the real world before we can make any real judgments:
ICYMI: Here's another photo comparison.👇— OPPO (@oppo) February 23, 2019
10x Lossless Zoom vs Ultra-wide Angle. 🤩#GetCloserWithOPPO🔍 pic.twitter.com/tRSvylxuOy
That said, all I know is I want to take this little setup to Walt Disney World and see how it handles parades and fireworks.
Oppo also talked 5G smartphones at the event — because everyone's talking about 5G at Mobile World Congress this year — complete with an on-stage pitch from Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon about the Snapdragon 855 chipset and some pretty dreams about low-latency 5G Cloud Gaming.
This new Oppo phone still doesn't have a name, but it will be released in the second quarter this year, so we still have plenty of time to get to know it. In the meantime, MWC is just beginning, so stick with Android Central as we keep cranking out all the 5G insanity from Barcelona!