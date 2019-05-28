After making its debut last month, the OPPO Reno has launched in India. Both the 10x Zoom Edition and the standard verison are set to go on sale in the country shortly, with availability set to kick off from June 7. Reno 10x Zoom Edition is available in two variants: a 6GB/128GB option that costs ₹39,990 ($575), and an 8GB/256GB model for ₹49,999 ($720). The standard Reno, meanwhile, costs ₹32,990 ($475) for the 8GB/128GB edition.

The Reno 10x Zoom Edition is the more interesting of the two, featuring a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855, and a 4065mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging. There's a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary camera backed by a 13MP zoom lens that delivers 10x lossless zoom. There's dual OIS for stabilization at 10x zoom level, and the focal length goes up to 160mm. Up front there's a 16MP shooter hidden behind a shark-fin style retractable module.

The Reno also comes with an 8MP wide-angle lens, and you get the ability to shoot 4K video at 60fps. The standard Reno, meanwhile, comes with a 6.41-inch AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 710, and a 3765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0. Overall, it's pretty decent pricing when you look at the hardware on offer, and you'll be able to pick up the Reno and the Reno 10x Zoom Edition starting June 7.