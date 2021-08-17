As if the return of Yik Yak wasn't enough of a surprise, OnlyFans has launched its mobile app and it's available on iOS and the best Android phones. However, there's a catch — the OFTV app doesn't feature any of the adult content that the service is popular for.

To be fair, OnlyFans isn't just an adult entertainment app but also a membership platform not unlike Patreon, aimed at creators of all kinds to showcase their work, including chefs, photographers, fitness instructors, and more. That hasn't changed, but the safe-for-work (SFW) content has been overtaken by the not-safe-for-work stuff (NSFW), especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of employment that ensued.

In the press release, OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely said that launching the app is about moving the OnlyFans image away from just the adult content and showcasing everything else that the service has to offer.

From the onset of launching OnlyFans, we have been a creator-first platform to give creators further autonomy and power over their content. We're all about giving creators more opportunities to get their content out there and more ways for our community to access it.

Stokely told Bloomberg that the app is seen as more of a way to market the service to "a wider audience, and perhaps a slightly different audience."

For now, OFTV is free to access, and there are no ads present on the app. It will offer free, original content from creators "spanning a wide variety of genres including fitness, cooking, comedy, music, and more." That said, some content found on the app can still be fairly racy, with podcasts like "Coffee and Cleavage," which may push the boundaries of SFW content.

Since the app's soft launch earlier in the year, its library has grown to feature more than 800 videos from over 100 creators. There's even an OnlyFans original series, Unlocked, which launches its season two premiere on the service.

OFTV is currently available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Roku, FireTV, Android TV, and Samsung Smart TVs.