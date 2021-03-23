After months, even years, of teasers and leaks, and not long after the OnePlus Band launch, the long-awaited OnePlus Watch is officially here with a sleek design and some useful connectivity features. Despite some shortcomings, OnePlus has made sure to outfit the watch with enough features to make this one of the best smartwatches for fitness and a solid companion for the new OnePlus 9 Pro.

The 46mm case of the OnePlus Watch is made from stainless steel, featuring 5ATM + IP68 water and dust resistance for users with an active lifestyle. Underneath the circular 1.39" AMOLED display is a fairly decent set of specs, including 4GB of storage (only 2GB of usable storage, unfortunately). OnePlus ensures enough room for more than 500 songs. There's also built-in GPS, which helps keep track of the 100+ workouts that the OnePlus Watch can automatically detect and track.

Additional health and fitness features include pulse, distance, calories, speed, and SWOLF efficiency measurements. There's also a built-in SpO2 sensor, stress detection, and heart rate alerts. The OnePlus Watch can remind you to get up and move when it senses you've been inactive for too long and has breathing exercises to help you collect yourself.

When it comes to connectivity, the OnePlus Watch comes with standard smartwatch features such as making calls and checking notifications thanks to Bluetooth. OnePlus also touts the ability to intelligently control the OnePlus TV U series, automatically lowering the volume when a call comes in or turning the TV off when it detects the user has fallen asleep. This brings the OnePlus Watch into the ecosystem that the company is trying to build around its products, allowing them to seamlessly connect with each other.

The OnePlus Watch may not run Wear OS to the dismay of many, but with RTOS, the watch can make the most of its 402mAh battery. OnePlus claims that users can get up to two weeks of battery life on a single charge with "sustainable" use. The OnePlus Watch sports a week-long battery life for the most active users, which is still fairly impressive. And when it's on power, Warp Charge technology will provide up to a day's power in just five minutes or a week's work of power in 20 minutes.

The OnePlus Watch will be available on April 14th for a suggested retail price of $159. There are two colorways; Moonlight Silver and Midnight Black, and the watch will be compatible with traditional strap sizes. In addition to the Classic Edition, OnePlus announced a Cobalt Limited Edition built from cobalt alloy to make it twice as tough and sapphire glass for enhanced brightness and scratch resistance.