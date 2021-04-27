The OnePlus Watch will be back in stock tomorrow, if you still care

What you need to know
- OnePlus has announced that its smartwatch will be back in stock on April 28.
- The first batch of OnePlus Watches ran out of stock extremely quickly.
- OnePlus has already started rolling out the first update for the watch, with more features coming soon.
The OnePlus Watch may not have had the best reviews, but the company's first smartwatch managed to sell out in about a minute after going on sale earlier this month. The device has been out of stock ever since, but OnePlus has just given some hope to those who are still wanting to get their hands on it. The company has announced via Twitter that the OnePlus Watch will be back in stock tomorrow, April 28.
When the OnePlus Watch went on sale, it was missing a few features advertised at launch, most notably the 110+ workout modes. Not only that but the watch was plagued with inconsistent notifications and shoddy stability. Fortunately, OnePlus has heard the complaints and is issuing an update to the watch that should hopefully fix some of the problems. The company also announced that other features, like Always On Display, will be coming in later updates, which could end up making the OnePlus Watch one of the best cheap Android smartwatches on the market, given its low price.
As noted in the tweet, the device will go on sale at 11 am EST, so you should act fast if you want to grab one! You can use the link below to purchase the watch.
Work in Progress
OnePlus Watch
Improvements are coming.
As OnePlus' first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch manages to get a lot of things right. It offers good-looking hardware, decent fitness tracking, and amazing battery life. OnePlus has committed to making the watch even better with new features like Always On Display, remote camera control, and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google Cloud improves as Alphabet beats expectations in Q1 2021 earnings
Alphabet has announced its Q1 2021 financial earnings, reporting improvements for its Google Cloud business, and increased revenue for Search and YouTube.
T-Mobile will shut off Wi-Fi Calling for these smartphones next month
If you have an older T-Mobile device like the Nexus 6 or Galaxy S4, T-Mobile is removing the ability to continue using Wi-Fi Calling 1.0 as of May 31st. The move comes as more devices are now compatible with newer versions of the feature and is deprecating the old technology.
Amazon launches several new Fire HD 10 tablets for the whole family
Amazon has launched a suite of new Fire HD Tablets for adults and kids of all ages, including its most powerful 10-inch tablet yet.
These are the best OnePlus Watch bands you can buy
If you're considering buying the new OnePlus Watch, you'll also want to make sure you have the right band for it. We've rounded up some of our favorites!