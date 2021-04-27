The OnePlus Watch will be back in stock tomorrow, if you still care

The OnePlus Watch may not have had the best reviews, but the company's first smartwatch managed to sell out in about a minute after going on sale earlier this month. The device has been out of stock ever since, but OnePlus has just given some hope to those who are still wanting to get their hands on it. The company has announced via Twitter that the OnePlus Watch will be back in stock tomorrow, April 28.

It's almost here again! 🤩



The OnePlus Watch will be re-stocked tomorrow at 11 am EST!

⌚️ https://t.co/mFgJAK2ckH pic.twitter.com/bdDGKEwNbp — OnePlus➕ (@OnePlus_USA) April 27, 2021

When the OnePlus Watch went on sale, it was missing a few features advertised at launch, most notably the 110+ workout modes. Not only that but the watch was plagued with inconsistent notifications and shoddy stability. Fortunately, OnePlus has heard the complaints and is issuing an update to the watch that should hopefully fix some of the problems. The company also announced that other features, like Always On Display, will be coming in later updates, which could end up making the OnePlus Watch one of the best cheap Android smartwatches on the market, given its low price.

As noted in the tweet, the device will go on sale at 11 am EST, so you should act fast if you want to grab one! You can use the link below to purchase the watch.