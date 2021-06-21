What you need to know
- Like its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord N200 will receive just one Android OS update.
- It will also receive up to three years of security updates.
- The phone ships with Android 11 out of the box.
The OnePlus Nord N200 5G, which was unveiled last week as the company's most affordable 5G phone yet, will receive just a single OS update — to Android 12. OnePlus confirmed to 9to5Google that it will also be rolling out "maintenance updates" to the budget phone for up to three years. Android Central reached out to OnePlus to confirm the details but did not get a comment back in time for publication.
OnePlus isn't the only manufacturer that doesn't take updates seriously for low-end devices. Most other Android OEMs also promise just a single OS update for their budget phones, along with two years of security updates. Samsung and Google are currently the only companies that guarantee three major updates for their best cheap Android phones.
While Google's Pixel devices get three years of regular security updates, Samsung promises four years of security updates for its Android phones. If you care about updates, now is the best time to score deep discounts on Android phones from Samsung and Google.
Last year's Nord N10 and N100 were also promised just one major Android update. Both phones launched with Android 10 out of the box and are yet to be updated to Android 11. The flagship OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are promised two major Android upgrades.
Although we don't expect OnePlus to announce any major changes to its update policy in the near future, the company did suggest last week that its merger with OPPO will enable it to deliver faster and more stable updates to users.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
