  • OnePlus has rolled out a new stable OxygenOS build for the OnePlus Nord.
  • The latest OxygenOS 10.5.6 update brings improved camera stabilization performance, power consumption optimizations, and a few other improvements.
  • OxygenOS 10.5.6 is the sixth stable update that OnePlus has rolled out to the Nord since its launch in July.

OnePlus rolled out the OxygenOS 10.5.5 update to the OnePlus Nord last week, bringing a few camera and charging improvements. The company has now released a new OxygenOS build for the phone with some more camera tweaks and other improvements (via XDA Developers).

According to the official changelog on OnePlus' Community forums, the update brings improved system stability, better image stabilization, general power consumption improvements, and enhanced Bluetooth connection stability. Unfortunately, however, the update doesn't include the August 2020 security patch.

Here's the full changelog:

System

  • Improved system stability

Camera

  • Optimized image stabilization performance

Power

  • Improved general power consumption

Bluetooth

  • Improved Bluetooth connection stability

While the update is currently rolling only to a small number of users, OnePlus expects to begin a broader rollout within the next few days. If you do not want to wait for the OTA update, you can grab the latest OxygenOS 10.5.6 update for your Nord using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Play Store.

