What you need to know
- OxygenOS 10.5.4 update is now rolling out to the Indian variant of the OnePlus Nord.
- The update will soon be rolled out in Europe as well.
- It brings a few camera improvements, an improved display experience, and some bug fixes.
OnePlus rolled out the first OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord last month, just a day after its global debut. The update brought quite a few camera improvements, along with optimized power efficiency for 4K video recording at 60fps. OnePlus has now started rolling out another new OxygenOS update for the Nord with some camera improvements and improved display experience.
As per the official changelog, the update improves color accuracy and white balance when taking selfies in low-light and also improves the performance of the macro camera. In addition to the camera enhancements, the update is claimed to bring an improved display experience and tweaks to the Gallery app for faster launch times. There are a few bug fixes as well, along with improvements to the quality of video calls.
Here's the full changelog:
System
- Improved launch speed of Gallery
- Improved display experience
- Fixed issue of being unable to join Red Cable Club (IN only)
- Fixed issue of background music pausing when launching front camera
Camera
- Improved quality of video calls
- Improved color accuracy and white balance for low-light selfies
- Improved vibrancy and color accuracy of macro camera
Cloud Service
- Fixed issue of syncing Notes (IN only)
The OxygenOS 10.5.4 update is currently rolling out only to the Indian and global variants of the OnePlus Nord. OnePlus Nord units in Europe are expected to begin receiving the update within the next few days. Those who do not want to wait for the OTA update to arrive can grab the update right away with the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Play Store.
