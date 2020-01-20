As we steadily make our way through 2020, we're getting a good idea of what phones we have to look forward to during the first half of the year. Samsung's expected to kick things off in February with the Galaxy S20, Google's Pixel 4a is looking to be the year's budget champ, and OnePlus is preparing to wow us with a trio of handsets with the OnePlus 8 lineup. OnePlus phones are always particularly exciting for me. As someone that bought a OnePlus One and used to spend way too much of my free time in the phone's official forums, OnePlus has held a special place in my heart. Even when taking out the sentimental side of things, there's no denying the company's ability to kick out legitimately great devices at price tags that regularly undercut the competition. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before

OnePlus built itself on the idea of never settling, and it's done this by releasing flagship-tier phones with very few compromises. However, there's been one continued compromise that gets more and more apparent with each year that passes — the lack of wireless charging.

No OnePlus phone has ever supported wireless charging. Even with the company's most expensive devices — like the $669 OnePlus 7 Pro and $900 OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren — wireless charging is nowhere to be found. It's no secret that OnePlus hasn't been an advocate for Qi wireless charging, but CEO Pete Lau recently made some comments regarding this decision during an interview on The Vergecast. When asked about why OnePlus doesn't offer wireless charging, this is what Lau said: Because our wired charging is too good. What we've been focused on is bringing fast wireless charging and that fast charging experience to wireless. The issue to overcome though is the heat in that process, so that's very much what we've been focused on — trying to create a solution for. I've tried 10W charging for wireless and I can't get used to it. I feel like it's too slow and it's just not worth it compared to plugging it in to Warp Charge and that fast charging experience. I'm sorry, but that's a terrible excuse. OnePlus makes no secret about how proud it is of its Warp Charge wired charging, as it very well should. Warp Charge is one of the best wired charging solutions that exists, and it's easily one of my favorite parts about using a OnePlus phone. However, good wired charging isn't a proper replacement for wireless charging — even if it's not as fast.

Saying Warp Charge is "too good" is a lazy excuse for not giving people the option to charge however they want. I currently carry two phones with me — the Pixel 4 XL and iPhone 11 Pro — and I can't tell you the last time I plugged one in to charge it up. I have a wireless charger on my desk next to my computer, and each morning, I charge the phones that way. It keeps them within arm's reach, makes my desk nice and neat, and the charging speeds are perfectly fine. There's a level of convenience wireless charging offers that you just don't get with wired charging, and anytime I use a OnePlus phone, it throws a wrench into my workflow. There have been some rumors suggesting that OnePlus will offer wireless charging on the upcoming OnePlus 8, but Pete Lau's recent comments put a damper on that idea. To some degree, I can appreciate what OnePlus is trying to do. Warp Charge is now a well-established thing in the tech world, and when people think of OnePlus, they think of ridiculously fast charging. If you charge a OnePlus phone, you expect it to be snappy.

I'm all for OnePlus working its butt of to create a wireless charging system that allows for Warp Charge speeds in a wireless form factor, but until that time comes, at least give people the option to have slower wireless charging speeds rather than hold the feature hostage. Fast wireless charging is better than slow wireless charging, but slow wireless charging is better than no wireless charging at all. OnePlus 8: News, Leaks, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors!

