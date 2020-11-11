What you need to know
- OnePlus has finally rolled out a new update to fix all the issues affecting the first stable OxygenOS 10 build for the OnePlus 5.
- The update arrives as OxygenOS 10.0.1 and includes the September 2020 Android security patch.
- A similar update for the OnePlus 5T is likely to be released soon.
OnePlus finally rolled out the stable Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T phones in May this year. Soon after the update was released, however, OnePlus 5 and 5T users started complaining about several issues with the update, including disappointing battery life and broken EIS.
Nearly six months later, the company has now started rolling out a new OxygenOS 10 update to fix all the major issues affecting the first build (via XDA Developers). According to the official changelog for the OxygenOS 10.0.1 update, it fixes the abnormal call recording and deactivated alarm issues, brings back Electronic Image Stabilization, and adds the September 2020 Android security patch to the OnePlus 5 and 5T. Currently, the update appears to be rolling out only to the OnePlus 5. OnePlus says it will begin pushing the update to the OnePlus 5T "soon"
Here's the complete changelog:
System
- Fixed the abnormal call recording issue
- Fixed the de-activated alarm issue when the phone was powered off
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020. 09
- Updated GMS package to 2020.08
Full Screen Gestures
- Back gesture from the bottom of the screen is available (OP5T only)
Camera * Electronic Image Stabilization has been added, bringing you the more stable shooting experience
The update is going to become widely available only after OnePlus can ensure that it has no major bugs. If you do not want to wait for the OTA, you can download the new OxygenOS 10.0.1 update using the third-party Oxygen Updater app from the Play Store.
