We've been eagerly awaiting Android 12's graduation from beta to stable, but we'll still be waiting a while afterward for manufacturer betas to graduate and push out to the public. Take OnePlus's OxygenOS 12, which has been on its first, exclusive Closed Beta for five weeks now; it's only receiving its first update today.

Developer Preview 2 brings a small smattering of new optimizations — and new widgets that should fit in more with OnePlus and Oppo's take on Material You — but it's still a long way from graduating to Open Beta before the stable release. Users can appreciate the optimizations to game mode and performance adjustments, but there are still issues with the cameras, screenshots, some third-party apps, and icon wonk in the status bar and while charging.

If you want to download the Developer Preview on your OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro, OnePlus has instructions for flashing the new ROM on the Developer Preview 2 thread on OnePlus' forums. You need to live in North America, Europe, or India in order to take part, and American users need to be on an unlocked model, not Verizon or T-Mobile's models.

Be warned that as you are flashing your phone with a new OS, you will lose all local data, so make sure to back it all up first.